POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenyans benefit from water roller innovation | Money Talks
01:37
BizTech
Kenyans benefit from water roller innovation | Money Talks
Infrastructure in Kenya has improved over the past few decades, but it's not always evident in areas outside the capital, Nairobi. Some remote villages still don't have access to clean, running water. And fetching it often requires long treks to rivers and streams. But as Reagan Des Vignes reports, one Kenyan has come-up with a way to make the journey a whole lot easier. #Water #RollerInnovation
September 17, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?