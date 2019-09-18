World Share

Xenophobia in South Africa

South Africa is no stranger to xenophobia-fueled attacks; foreigners and migrants have often been targets of disillusioned, angry mobs amid inequality and wide-scale unemployment. Tensions are once again high as diplomatic efforts are failing to repair the country's image with African countries such as Nigeria. African leaders have been quick to condemn the violence, but will it lead to change? #Xenophobia #SouthAfrica #Nigeria #Immigration #Migrants Guests: Bo Mbindwane ANC Party Member Daniel Byamungu Dunia Secretary General of the African Solidarity Network Dewa Mavhinga Southern Africa Director for Human Rights Watch