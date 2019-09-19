POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
16th Istanbul Biennial: The Seventh Continent
31:44
World
16th Istanbul Biennial: The Seventh Continent
Showcase brings you to the Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, İstanbul Painting and Sculpture Museum. It is just one of the venues playing host to work during this 16th edition of the city's biennial. Curated by eminent art historian Nicola Bourriaud, more than 220 artworks by 56 artists and art collectives will take visitors into a creative territory grouped this year under the theme: The Seventh Continent. #16thIstanbulBiennial #TheSeventhContinent #Istanbul
September 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?