BizTech Share

Indonesia blazes send haze across region | Money Talks

The air in several Southeast Asian cities has been declared hazardous as Indonesian forest fires send clouds of smoke across the region. This year's blazes are the worst since the record fire year of 2015. Authorities say they were lit on purpose to clear land for timber and palm oil plantations. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the government's under increasing pressure to fix the problem for good.