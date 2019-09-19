POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Repatriated Nigerians struggle to find work | Money Talks
02:12
BizTech
Repatriated Nigerians struggle to find work | Money Talks
Thousands of Nigerians who risked their lives as they tried to make their way to Europe via Libya are now returning home. It's part of a UN scheme to repatriate them. Many spend months - even years - stranded in Libya, where some are sold as slaves by smugglers. But once back home, they're finding it hard to get a job and start over. Shamim Chowdhury reports. #Repatriated #Nigeria #ModernSlaveTrade
September 19, 2019
