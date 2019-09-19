BizTech Share

Health risks stir international crackdown on e-cigarettes | Money Talks

For years it was marketed as a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes but now many governments are cracking down against vaping. On Wednesday, India slapped a complete ban on all e-cigarettes. Some US states are also taking similar measures, but as Mobin Nasir reports, the US is still far from kicking the habit. For more, we spoke to Dr. Rob Branso. He’s Associate Professor in Business Economics at the University of Bath.