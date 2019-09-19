POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Oil Attacks: Saudi says attacks not launched from Yemen
01:46
World
The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has described the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities as "an act of war". Pompeo has arrived in Jeddah for talks on how to respond to the attack with the Saudi leadership. The US President Donald Trump, says all options are on the table. He's already announced new sanctions on Tehran. #attackonsaudioil #saudioilattack #droneattacksaudiarabia
September 19, 2019
