POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel Elections: Exit polls suggest election too close to call
02:30
World
Israel Elections: Exit polls suggest election too close to call
In Israel, no clear winner has emerged from the elections, leaving a question mark over who will be prime minister. With most of the votes counted, incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu is neck and neck with his main centre-left rival, Benny Gantz. Netanyahu is fighting to stay in power for a fifth term. But it looks like he'll struggle to form a majority coalition with smaller parties. #israelelection #israelielectionresults #israelelectionpoll
September 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?