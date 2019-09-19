World Share

Israel Elections: Exit polls suggest election too close to call

In Israel, no clear winner has emerged from the elections, leaving a question mark over who will be prime minister. With most of the votes counted, incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu is neck and neck with his main centre-left rival, Benny Gantz. Netanyahu is fighting to stay in power for a fifth term. But it looks like he'll struggle to form a majority coalition with smaller parties. #israelelection #israelielectionresults #israelelectionpoll