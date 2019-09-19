POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
YOUNG OFFENDERS: Is prison the answer?
Police in the UK are offering young drug dealers driving lessons and gym memberships - instead of locking them up. Is it time for a different approach to criminal justice? GUESTS: Andy Bennett Superintendent, Avon & Bristol Police Clayton Planter Founder, Street2Boardroom Maya Mate-Kole Coordinator, Call In Scheme Alessio Scandurra Coordinator, European Prison Observatory Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
September 19, 2019
