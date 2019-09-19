BizTech Share

Donald Trump revokes California's emissions standard | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump is fighting for the driver's seat in California. His administration has withdrawn the state's authority to set its own, stricter limits on car emissions. Governor Gavin Newsom says Trump's action risks damaging the climate and public health. Californian authorities say if the Trump administration has its way, the US car industry will get left behind in the global race to develop electric vehicle technology. To break this down for us further, seasoned investor and founder of Odin River David Levine spoke to us from New York City. #Trump #EmissionStandards #ElectricCars