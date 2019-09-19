POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indian movie awards celebrate Bollywood | Money Talks
After taking place in different spots around the world for two decades, the Indian Film Academy Awards were handed out in its home country this year. Mumbai hosted the event, which is considered Bollywood's equivalent of Hollywood's Academy Awards. And as India's booming film industry celebrates another successful year, the glitzy event's return home is timely. #IndianFilmAcademy #Bollywood #IndianMovieAwards
September 19, 2019
