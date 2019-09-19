BizTech Share

Indian movie awards celebrate Bollywood | Money Talks

After taking place in different spots around the world for two decades, the Indian Film Academy Awards were handed out in its home country this year. Mumbai hosted the event, which is considered Bollywood's equivalent of Hollywood's Academy Awards. And as India's booming film industry celebrates another successful year, the glitzy event's return home is timely. #IndianFilmAcademy #Bollywood #IndianMovieAwards