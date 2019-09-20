POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Report says White House blocks whistleblower file
The US Justice Department, has been accused of blocking intelligence officials from providing Congress with a whistleblower complaint - that may involve conversations between President Donald Trump and a foreign leader. Lawmakers are now concerned that this action may have far reaching consequences. Lionel Donovan has more. #WhistleblowerComplaint #TrumpWhistleblower #DoJ
September 20, 2019
