02:11
World
The War in Yemen: British lawyers to launch war crimes inquiry
Saudi-led forces have launched an operation north of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah. Saudi Press Agency say four Houthi assembly sites for unmanned boats and naval mines have been destroyed in the action. It's the latest move by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's five-year war that's killed tens of thousands of civilians. To date, no national investigations into alleged war crimes have been carried out. Families of the victims are now seeking justice in other countries. Ahmet Alioglu has more from London. #WarInYemen #WarCrimes #YemenSaudiArabia
September 20, 2019
