Climate Crisis: Grand Bahama residents rebuild after disaster
02:38
World
Climate scientists predict that global warming will make hurricanes more intense and more destructive. Hurricane Dorian decimated the northern islands of the Bahamas nearly three weeks ago. As residents on the island of Grand Bahama begin to rebuild, environmentalists are trying to find ways to reconstruct what will withstand future natural disasters. Sally Ayhan sent this report from the Island. #GlobalWarming #HurricaneDorian #NaturalDisasters
September 20, 2019
