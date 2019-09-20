World Share

Trilateral Summit | Syria’s ‘Safe Zone’

The leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran met in Ankara for the latest trilateral summit on Syria. They agreed that a committee, comprising Syrians from all walks of life, will be formed to draft a new constitution. The move is being seen as the first step towards a political solution to end the eight-year conflict. Plus, although the US has agreed to Turkey’s proposal for a safe zone in Syria, Ankara says Washington has been stalling.