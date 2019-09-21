World Share

Brexit Battle: Medicines stockpiled for 'No Deal' Brexit

The world's biggest insulin producer is stockpiling drugs over fears a no-deal Brexit could cause unprecedented shortages. Last week the British government released its "Operation Yellowhammer" documents. They outlined the worst case predictions if the UK leaves the EU without an agreement. The papers revealed disruptions affecting medical supplies could last up to 3 months. And as Sarah Morice reports, this has people who suffer diabetes worried.