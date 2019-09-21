World Share

Egypt Protests: Demonstrators call for resignation of president

In a rare show of dissent against their president, thousands of people have protested across Egypt, demanding the resignation of Abdel Fattah el Sisi. Police fired tear gas at protesters in Cairo, and there are reports of arrests. The demonstrations were held after an Egyptian businessman accused Sisi of corruption and called on people to protest. Natasha Hussain reports. #SisiProtest #EgyptProtest #EgyptCorruption