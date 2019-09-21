POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Egypt Protests: Demonstrators call for resignation of president
02:04
World
Egypt Protests: Demonstrators call for resignation of president
In a rare show of dissent against their president, thousands of people have protested across Egypt, demanding the resignation of Abdel Fattah el Sisi. Police fired tear gas at protesters in Cairo, and there are reports of arrests. The demonstrations were held after an Egyptian businessman accused Sisi of corruption and called on people to protest. Natasha Hussain reports. #SisiProtest #EgyptProtest #EgyptCorruption
September 21, 2019
