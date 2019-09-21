POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gulf Tensions: Iran 'ready for war' after US troop deployment
02:33
World
Gulf Tensions: Iran 'ready for war' after US troop deployment
The United States is not yet at the point of launching military action against Iran. That's according to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who says Saudi Arabia and the UAE have asked for American help to deal with potential threats from Iran. It will come in the form of US troops being sent to Saudi Arabia. The commander of the Revolutionary Guards says Iran "will continue until the full destruction of any aggressor." Liz Maddock has more.
September 21, 2019
