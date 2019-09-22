POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Somalia Female Electrician: Woman reaches for new heights in a man's world
02:05
World

Somalia has one of the lowest rates of women's employment in the world. Many of the women who are employed work in menial positions and barely earn enough money to make a living for themselves and their families. But as Sharon Ogunleye reports, one woman has decided to venture into the man's world and she's been inspiring other women. #SomaliaWomen #WomenEmployment #FemaleElectrician
September 22, 2019
