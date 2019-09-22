What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Somalia Female Electrician: Woman reaches for new heights in a man's world

Somalia has one of the lowest rates of women's employment in the world. Many of the women who are employed work in menial positions and barely earn enough money to make a living for themselves and their families. But as Sharon Ogunleye reports, one woman has decided to venture into the man's world and she's been inspiring other women. #SomaliaWomen #WomenEmployment #FemaleElectrician