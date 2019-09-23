POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
HUMAN POWER: Can we harvest energy from people?
HUMAN POWER: Can we harvest energy from people?
You’ve heard of people power before but perhaps not like this. Can we harness the energy of all of us, to generate electricity for a carbon free world? GUESTS: Daniel Shin Lecturer, Nottingham Trent University Mark Jones Sales Manager, SportsArt Neil White Professor, University of Southampton Cary Pint Mechanical Engineer, Vanderbilt University Locator: Tennessee, US Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #humanpower #cleanenergy #humanenergy
September 23, 2019
