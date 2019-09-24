World Share

Caught in the Crossfire

Air strikes in Somalia have tripled under US President Trump's leadership and now outpace Yemen and Libya combined. The administration admitted their reaper drone and manned aircraft attacks killed civilians after years of denial and under international pressure. So, are Washington’s operations weakening or fueling the al-Shabaab insurgency? #AlShabaab #DroneWars #Somalia Guests: Mark Kimmitt Former US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Mahanty Director of CIVICS US Program Brian Castner Weapons Adviser for Amnesty International's Crisis Team