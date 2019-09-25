September 25, 2019
01:08
01:08
More Videos
Turkey’s President Erdogan speaks at 74th UN General Assembly
Turkey’s President Erdogan raises Syrian crisis, Palestine conflict, Kashmir dispute, and other pressing global issues in #UNGA speech #UNGA2019 #ErdoganUNSpeech Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world #TrtWorld #WorldNews #news
More Videos