The Trump Presidency: Democrats consider strategy on Trump phone call
World
The Trump Presidency: Democrats consider strategy on Trump phone call
US President Donald Trump’s visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly has been mired in new political controversy at home. Democrats are demanding the White House release a transcript of a phone call involving Trump and the Ukrainian President. That's after allegations that Trump threatened to withhold foreign aid in exchange for information about former US Vice President Joe Biden. Trump has denied there was a quid pro quo, but that has left democrats with a pressing question. TRT World's Lionel Donovan explains. #TrumpWhistleblower #JoeBiden #TrumpUkraine
September 24, 2019
