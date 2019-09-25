POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Top UK court rules against PM Johnson - Brexit Battle
Top UK court rules against PM Johnson - Brexit Battle
The UK Parliament is expected to reconvene on Wednesday. It comes after Britain's highest court ruled unanimously that the five-week suspension of parliament by Prime Minister Boris Johnson was unlawful. It's a major setback for Johnson, who's now facing calls to resign. He says he suspended parliament to outline his domestic agenda. But in a blistering judgement, the Supreme Court said it was wrong to stop MPs from carrying out their duties in the run-up to Brexit. TRT World's Simon McGregor Wood has this report. #Brexit
September 25, 2019
