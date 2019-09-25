POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
26:02
World
BRAIN IMPLANTS: What next for neurotechnology?
Devices implanted in the brain are making new medical treatments possible - and could one day redefine what it means to be human. Guests: Stephen Rainey Neuroethicist, University of Oxford Neil Harbisson World’s First Legally Recognised Cyborg Ross Dawson Futurist Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #brainimplant #chip #neurotechnology
September 25, 2019
