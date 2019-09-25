World Share

Rohingya Muslims at ‘Risk of Genocide’

A new UN fact finding mission report said that genocide is a serious risk for the Rohingya in Myanmar's Rakhine state. For the hundreds of thousands who have been unable to escape the country, persecution has become a way of life. Allegations of rape, murder and torture have once again been leveled at Myanmar's military, who reject the charges. Investigators have urged the international community to continue to shine a spotlight on the country. But is that really enough? #Rohingya #UnitedNations #Genocide Guest: Ro Nay San Lwin Coordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition