World Share

Rohingya at Risk | Climate Crisis

It's been two years since Myanmar's brutal crackdown on the Rohingya. But is their suffering only getting worse? Plus, Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg delivered a passionate plea demanding world leaders solve the climate crisis. But will governments take action? #ClimateChange #GretaThunberg #Rohingya #UnitedNations #Genocide Guests: Ro Nay San Lwin Coordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition Ellie Wyatt Parents for Future UK Member Andre Walker Journalist and Political Commentator Andrew Medhurst Extinction Rebellion Activist