Germany approves $418M bailout for Thomas Cook unit Condor | Money Talks

Germany has unveiled a rescue package for Condor, the local subsidiary of collapsed travel firm, Thomas Cook. It's the largest public bailout yet to salvage the remnants of the British company that went bankrupt this week, leaving hundreds of thousands of workers and travelers in the lurch. Paolo Montecillo has the story. And Ira Spitzer told us more from Berlin. #ThomasCook #Condor #Bailout
September 25, 2019
