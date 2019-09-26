POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sponsorship in Art
Contemporary art frequently tackles subjects like freedom and social injustices. But, what if those artworks are displayed thanks to controversial institutions? Or how would you feel if you knew that the anti-Trump art you tweeted about at an exhibition is actually funded by a pro-Trump sponsor? For years, many high-brow art events have been funded by companies with dubious reputations. Paddy Johnson, Freelance Writer for Observer
September 26, 2019
