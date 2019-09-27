World Share

Stopping Africa’s Migrants | Bigger Than Five

Faced with pressure from humanitarian organizations, the EU is meeting to broker a deal to overhaul the bloc’s immigration policies. Meanwhile, the European Commission has come under criticism for creating the position of Vice President for “Protecting Our European Way of Life”. What legal-and humanitarian- obligations does Europe have in managing migrant flows? Is externalizing border control to Africa the way forward? Guests: Witold Waszczykowski- Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs (2015-2018) & Member of the European Parliament Wendy Williams- Associate Research Fellow at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies Emmanuel Matambo- Southern Voices Network for Peacebuilding Scholar at the Wilson Center’s Africa Program #BiggerThanFive #Africa #migrants