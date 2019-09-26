POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Glaciers and Ice caps melt faster and sooner than science thought.
15:00
Glaciers and Ice caps melt faster and sooner than science thought.
00:54 - And IPCC report reveals sea levels are rising sooner than scientists said they would, and will affect us all 06:34 - Imran Khan and Narendra Modi will address the UN tomorrow. We look at the nation’s leaders speeches through history 12:19 - North Koreans starting YouTube channels in South Korea 14:10 - The cat and dog massage duo #ClimateCrisis #TensionsBetweenIndiaandPakistan #NorthKoreanDefectors
September 26, 2019
