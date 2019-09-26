POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU still waiting for UK proposal on exit deal | Money Talks
The pound is taking another beating due to growing uncertainty over Brexit negotiations. In ugly scenes in the UK Parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted progress in talks with Brussels. But the European Union says it has yet to receive any written proposals from the UK. PM reports. For more, we spoke to Andrew Watt in Dusseldorf. He's the head of the European Economic Policy Unit at the Hans Bockler Foundation. #UKproposal #Brexit #BorisJohnson
September 26, 2019
