POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva confirmed as IMF chief | Money Talks
05:41
BizTech
Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva confirmed as IMF chief | Money Talks
The world's lender of last resort has a new boss. Former World Bank official Kristalina Georgieva has been confirmed as the new managing director of the International Monetary Fund. She's pledged to step up efforts to support debt-ridden economies, but as US support waivers, the IMF could find itself facing tougher times. And we got more from TRT World's Mobin Nasir. #IMF #WorldBank #Debt
September 26, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?