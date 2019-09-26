World Share

Jacques Chirac: 1932-2019 - Former president of France dies aged 86

Former French president Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86. One of France's most iconic politicians, he also had one of the longest political careers in Europe. But while he was listed for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to prevent the Iraq war, he was also mired in a number of political corruption scandals. In the last few years of his life, Chirac suffered from memory loss thought to be linked to a form of Alzheimers. Here's a look back at his life.