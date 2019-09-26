POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Jacques Chirac: 1932-2019 - Former president of France dies aged 86
World
Jacques Chirac: 1932-2019 - Former president of France dies aged 86
Former French president Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86. One of France's most iconic politicians, he also had one of the longest political careers in Europe. But while he was listed for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to prevent the Iraq war, he was also mired in a number of political corruption scandals. In the last few years of his life, Chirac suffered from memory loss thought to be linked to a form of Alzheimers. Here's a look back at his life.
September 26, 2019
