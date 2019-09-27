POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UNGA 2019: Middle Eastern leaders defied Trump at the UN
02:18
World
The Palestinian President has hit back at the Trump Administration's support for Israeli policy during a speech to the UN General Assembly. Mahmoud Abbas accuses the Trump Administration of "depriving the peace process of any credibility". The address came just minutes before Iran's President Hassan Rouhani told reporters that the US has lost credibility on the world stage. Our UN Correspondent Frank Ucciardo has this report. #TrumpMiddleEast #UNMiddleEast #UNGA2019
September 27, 2019
