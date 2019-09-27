POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Maguire testifies before House committee
The Trump Presidency: Maguire testifies before House committee
More details of the phone call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy have emerged. A whistleblower's complaint has now been de-classified and made public. It accuses Trump of trying to persuade Ukraine to provide information that would benefit his presidential campaign. And then, it accuses the White House of a cover up. The controversy has led Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry, which the president has largely dismissed as a 'Witch Hunt.' Our North America Correspondent, Jon Brain reports. #TrumpUkraineCall #TrumpImpeachment #WhistleblowerComplaint
September 27, 2019
