POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afghanistan Election: Voters heads to the polls on Saturday
02:35
World
Afghanistan Election: Voters heads to the polls on Saturday
Afghanistan Election: Voters heads to the polls on Saturday The people of Afghanistan head to the polls on Saturday to elect a president. Sixteen contenders are in the race, which has been marked by violence and allegations of rigging. Our Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah is in Kabul and takes a look at people's expectations and politicians' promises. #AfghanElection2019 #PresidentialElection #AfghanistanPolitics
September 27, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?