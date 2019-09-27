World Share

Stephen King Adaptations | The Eye of Istanbul | Brittle White Lies

In this episode of Showcase; Stephen King Adaptations 00:49 Ian Nathan, Author and Film Critic 03:50 Aga Khan Awards for Architecture 2019 10:52 For All The Times For All The Sad Stones 14:22 Whitewashing: Brittle White Lies 17:53 Denise Eileen McCoskey, Professor in Black World Studies at Miami University & Author of Race: Antiquity and Its Legacy 18:32 The Eye of Istanbul 23:52 #StephenKing #NicolaLorini #AgaKhanAwards