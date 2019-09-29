POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rugby World Cup 2019: Hiroshima hosts fans 74 years after atomic bomb
05:28
World
Rugby World Cup 2019: Hiroshima hosts fans 74 years after atomic bomb
Thousands of rugby fans are travelling up and down Japan as the country hosts its first ever World Cup. Some will pass through Hiroshima, a city forced to rebuild itself after an atomic bomb killed tens of thousands of its people at the end of World War II. Our Sports Correspondent Lance Santos took a break from the matches and visited survivors of the 1945 bombing. He also discovered how younger generations continue fighting for a world free of nuclear weapons. #RugbyWorldCup2019 #HiroshimaNuclearAttack #HiroshimaSurvivors
September 29, 2019
