World Share

Turkey-US Ties

Turkish President Erdogan has addressed the 74th session of the United Nation’s General Assembly. Although he held a brief meeting with his US counterpart in New York, a longer sit down meeting to hammer out differences didn’t materialize. But before the UNGA, Erdogan got assurances from US Senator Lindsey Graham about possibly readmitting Turkey into the US’s F-35 program. Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tarik Oguzlu Professor of International Relations at Antalya University