POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey-US Ties
10:33
World
Turkey-US Ties
Turkish President Erdogan has addressed the 74th session of the United Nation’s General Assembly. Although he held a brief meeting with his US counterpart in New York, a longer sit down meeting to hammer out differences didn’t materialize. But before the UNGA, Erdogan got assurances from US Senator Lindsey Graham about possibly readmitting Turkey into the US’s F-35 program. Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tarik Oguzlu Professor of International Relations at Antalya University
September 27, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?