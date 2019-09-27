POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey supports businesses affected by Thomas Cook collapse | Money Talks
Thousands of travelers are still making their way back home after the world's oldest travel company collapsed this week. After nearly 180 years of operating, British firm Thomas Cook failed to get a last-minute rescue deal. Many of the stranded tourists had been holidaying in Turkey. Sibel Karkus went to the Turkish resort city of Marmaris to find out how tourists and the Turkish government are responding. For more on this Heinrich Grossbongardt joined us from Veliko Tarnovo in Bulgaria. He's an Aviation Industry Expert. #Turkey #ThomasCook #Marmaris
September 27, 2019
