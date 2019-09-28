What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Austria Elections: Austrians to vote in snap elections on Sunday

A secretly filmed video caught a top Austrian politician offering public contracts to Russian oligarchs for campaign support. This video also brought down the government. Austrians will now go back to the polls on Sunday to choose a new one in snap elections. But as Yunus Paksoy reports from Vienna, the results are expected to make coalition building difficult. #AustriaElection2019 #AustriaCoalition #SnapElection