POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afghanistan Election: Low turnout, violence marks presidential race
02:07
World
Afghanistan Election: Low turnout, violence marks presidential race
Unofficial estimates say just over two million people turned out to vote in Afghanistan for the country's new president on Saturday. That's despite nine million registered to vote. Election day was marred by deadly explosions in four cities, which left at least five people dead. From Kabul, Hasan Abdullah has this report. #AfghanistanElection2019 #AfghanElectionTurnout #AfghanistanExplosions
September 29, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?