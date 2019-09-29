World Share

Hong Kong marks fifth Umbrella Movement anniversary | Hong Kong Protests

Hong Kong police have fired tear gas and water cannon at demonstrators who were marking the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella Movement. The 2014 protests saw hundreds of thousands occupy the city centre for 79 days, demanding democratic elections to choose the city's leader. And as Natasha Hussain reports, that's inspired this year's summer of protests. #HongKongProtest #UmbrellaMovement #HongKongDemocracy