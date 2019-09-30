POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Egypt Protests: Crackdown in Cairo after September 20 protests
03:23
World
Egypt Protests: Crackdown in Cairo after September 20 protests
Protests have recently taken place across Egypt calling for the removal of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi. The consequences have been severe with access to protest sites in the capital blocked and mass detentions carried out. Our Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth was on the ground in Cairo during the security crack-down to bring us this special report. #AntiSisiProtests #EgyptProtest #SisiCorruption
September 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?