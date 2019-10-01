Kashmir Crisis

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India stunned the world when it revoked Article 370. A lockdown followed, tens of thousands of additional troops were deployed, and Kashmiris were cut off from the rest of the world. The article was significant because it gave Jammu and Kashmir a small amount of autonomy. But India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling BJP have long been opposed to it. For many within the Kashmir valley, this is an attempt by the country's government to change the demographics of India's only Muslim majority state. The Newsmakers Host Imran Garda spoke to India's Ambassador to Turkey, Sanjay Bhattacharyya to understand how New Delhi justifies the move.
October 1, 2019
