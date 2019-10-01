POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Women on screen over sexualised and rarely in leadership roles.
15:00
World
Women on screen over sexualised and rarely in leadership roles.
00:48 - The film industry has a problem with how it represents women. A new study has revealed shocking statistics about how women are shown, revealing they are over sexualised and not often in leadership roles. The effect of this is damaging to the entire culture 07:39 - Women are in such danger in South Africa that a volunteer forces of men have organised to help try and keep them safe 13:58 - Fat Bear week 2019 #WomenOnScreen #ViolenceAgainstWomen #Newsfeed
October 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?