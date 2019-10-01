POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong businesses to miss out on 'golden week' boom | Money Talks

As the People's Republic of China celebrates its 70th anniversary, thousands of people in Hong Kong have defied a police ban to march. Protests are taking place at multiple locations across the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. But much of Hong Kong is under lockdown after protesters pledged to use the anniversary celebrations as a platform to further their calls for democracy. Many in mainland China would normally use the week-long National Day holiday to make a trip to Hong Kong for a shopping spree - but with weeks of unrest - Hong Kong businesses are expected to lose out big - during what used to be their busiest retail season. We speak to China economist, author and professor, Ann Lee, joins us again from New York.. #GoldenWeek #HongKong #Protests
October 1, 2019
