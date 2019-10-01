Brands go eco-friendly at Paris Fashion Week | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The fashion industry dumps an estimated 100 million tonnes of unused fiber or fabric waste every year. From high street to fast fashion, consumers are increasingly putting pressure on businesses to make their products sustainable. As Laila Humairah reports, both luxury labels and up and coming brands are using Paris Fashion Week as a platform to make the pledge. #ParisFashionWeek #FastFashion #Recycling
October 1, 2019
