The American poet Muriel Rukeyser says 'The universe is made of stories, not atoms'. An exhibition in Istanbul's Mesher Gallery says those stories are made of dirt. "Beyond the Vessel: Myths, Legends, and Fables in Contemporary Ceramics around Europe" shows how people created an idol of mud before anything else. Those sculptures evolved to tell stories so fascinating, Showcase's Nursena Tuter joked that she now finds the real world a bit too dull. Karoly Aliotti, Curator of Beyond The Vessel Exhibition 03:34 #BeyondTheVessel #MesherGallery #Istanbul